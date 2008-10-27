GameStop Selling COD: World at War One Day Early?

Still flagging this as rumour, but it sounds like GameStop and Activision might have bargained a deal that allows your neighbourhood McGame chain to retail Call of Duty: World at War a day early. Planet Xbox 360 says it spoke to a manager (incidentally, the writer's friend, which is why this remains rumour), who verified that at 5 pm on Nov. 10, you can grab it. Not sure how this affects pre-orders but my guess is that's all good too. Unless of course they get swamped and run out, in which case it sucks to be you. For sure this is a reach for buzz and long lines hype, but hey, a day early is a day early. For the rest of us without a GameStop in our existence, the CoD:WaW drops Nov. 11.

GameStop will be Selling COD:World at War One Day Early [Xbox 360 Fanboy]