GameTrailers TV Teases 'Huge Announcement'

Brace yourselves. The GameTrailers TV promo crew has fired up the Mr. Fusion, delivering 1.21 gigawatts of power to the internet hype machine, promising an exclusive bit of news on Call of Duty: World At War that will "rock the internet" and "will have everyone talking." Also on tap, the first trailer for Splatterhouse — one we desperately hope isn't the painfully brief preview we saw at Namco Bandai's Tokyo HQ.

Finally, because we love thrills so much, the episode is planning another "huge announcement." This one involves... Neil Patrick Harris?! What could it be? Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Game? Harold & Kumar Go To An Ice Level?! Trauma Center: Doogie Howser?!?!