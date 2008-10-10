Gears Of War 2 Goes Gold, Just Like Every Other Game Ever Released

It's a necessary milestone in game development, but really, most of you couldn't give a rat's arse about 99% of games that "go gold". It just means the game's one step closer to hitting the market then never being bought by you. But Gears of War 2, hey, that's different. Loads of you are planning on buying it. So know that the game has now, to quote the vernacular, gone gold. Sleep easy.



"Gears of War 2" Goes Gold

Marcus Fenix and Delta Squad move closer to saving humanity when the highly anticipated sequel launches worldwide on Nov. 7

Microsoft and Epic Games, Inc. announced today that "Gears of War 2," the blockbuster action sequel to the five million unit selling original, has gone gold.

"After two years of pouring our heart and passion into 'Gears of War 2,' the team is immensely happy with what we've created," said Epic Games design director Cliff Bleszinski. "This is Epic's best work yet, and we can't wait to see the response from fans and newcomers to the series alike."

"Gears of War 2" tells the story of humanity's last stand against the nightmarish, underground Locust Horde, and is the follow-up to one of the most popular Xbox 360 games in history. "Gears of War 2" is rated "MA15+" by the Australian Classification Board and will be available exclusively on Xbox 360 with an RRP* of $99.95 for the Standard Edition and $119.95 for the Limited Edition.

With just 28 days until the worldwide launch on Nov. 7, fans can immerse themselves in the "Gears of War" universe through a new experiential Web site, a "Gears of War 2" video documentary series, a "Gears of War" comic book series, novel and special merchandise:

gearsofwar.com/LastDay

This online experience reveals events that transpired in the six months between the end of "Gears of War" and the start of "Gears of War 2." Portions of the site are unlocked over time through the discovery of physical COG tags hidden all around the world up through Nov. 7. 'Every tag tells a tale.'

http://gearsofwar.xbox.com/lastday/landing.aspx

"Gears of War 2" Video Documentary Series

This seven-part documentary series, updated weekly, goes behind-the-scenes with Epic Games as they describe the influences and ambition behind creating the blockbuster sequel. Episodes one through five are available now at: http://gearsofwar.xbox.com/Media/videos.htm

"Gears of War" Comic from DC/Wildstorm

The "Gears of War" ongoing comic book series, written by comic industry veteran and "Gears of War 2" scriptwriter Joshua Ortega, began its six-story arc this week. The first story arc bridges the gap between the original game and "Gears of War 2," plus introduces a new gear, Jace Stratton! The first issue is now available.

"Gears of War: Aspho Fields" Novel from Random House/Del Rey

Written by New York Times best-selling author Karen Traviss, "Gears of War: Aspho Fields" goes back to the pivotal battle of the Pendulum Wars, where Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago helped turn the tide for the Coalition. Available Oct. 28.