The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gears Of War 2 Invades Torrent Sites

Yes, yes - Gears of War 2 has begun showing up on popular torrent sites across the internets, with a gigantic 6.76 GB file in convenient RAR format currently being seeded by hundreds of inconsiderate asshats around the world. I won't go into details because quite frankly I've gotten to the point where I don't even consider leaks news anymore. It's going to happen, be it a week away from release or a month away. The only difference between now and any other time of the year is that more high-profile games come out during the holiday season, which I suppose means this is a busy time for everyone in the industry, pirates included.

I think the most important thing to note in this post is that my spellchecker (yes, I use one) still fails to recognise asshat as a proper word. I know I can add it in myself, but that isn't the point. Until the word is officially recognised these leak posts will continue to make me a spellchecker rebel, living on the edge, clicking 'skip all' like some kind of madman.

Comments

  • con Guest

    I guess making a quality game is not enough of an incentive for people to buy them anymore.
    I think its time for them to increase the amount of anti piracy measures.

    0
  • petey Guest

    Guess it's time for EPIC to bail from another platform due to piracy.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles