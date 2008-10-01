Gears Of War 2: The Zune

No joke. It's a Gears of War 2 Zune. And hey, why not, it sure worked wonders for Halo 3's marketing campaign (didn't it?), not to mention the Zune's popularity (did it?). Due to start shipping on, you guessed it, November 7, the 120GB media players will sport a laser-etched Gears logo, will include "244 pieces of media" (think art, screenshots, etc) and will cost you, uh, $280.
Gears of War 2 Zune Coming on Nov 7, Preorders Start in the Morning [Gizmodo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink