Gears Of War 2: The Zune

No joke. It's a Gears of War 2 Zune. And hey, why not, it sure worked wonders for Halo 3's marketing campaign (didn't it?), not to mention the Zune's popularity (did it?). Due to start shipping on, you guessed it, November 7, the 120GB media players will sport a laser-etched Gears logo, will include "244 pieces of media" (think art, screenshots, etc) and will cost you, uh, $280.

