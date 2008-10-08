Gears of War the Skate Shoe

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I'm a sucker for ugly game-themed shoes, but even I wouldn't pick these bad boys up. Featuring a blood-red COG symbol, these custom Globe skate shoes sell for $US80.

GEARS OF WAR Globe has teamed up with Epic and their Gears of War video game, one of the best-selling combat video games of all time, to bring you a Special-Edition Co-op shoe based off of Globe's Fusion model. This one comes with a big pop of the Gears of War icon, inside and out.

Gears shoes [Thanks coalhalo]

  • bigbob85 Guest

    I own them shoes, I dont know whats wrong with them... And for those interested, they were AU$130 :(

    0

