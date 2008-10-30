Gears (The Movie) Sticking Close To Gears (The Game)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Hollywood adapts a property for the big screen - be it a book, comic or game - they can often take a few...liberties with the source material. Take the Mario Bros. movie, for example. The upcoming Gears of War movie, however, will be doing no such thing, with the film's screenwriter Chris Morgan telling MTV that the film will be sticking to the men and events of the game pretty closely.

It would be a crying shame not to deal with Marcus and Dom. I would not be interested in the movie if we weren't dealing with them. I want to see those guys. I want to see 'Emergence Day.' I want to see this stuff happen.

Morgan also promises that the Locust Horde will be turning up in full force for the movie, with bad guys like Corpsers and Beserkers making an appearance at some stage. All good news for Gears fans, but remember, Murphy's Law (of game movies) demands that this movie suck. It demands it. But hey, if that happens, at least it'll suck authentically.

'Gears Of War' Screenwriter Aims For 'Gritty And Real' Big-Screen Version Of Video Game [MTV]

  Daniel Guest

    I think i speak for every gears of war fan when i say "I'D F*CKEN HOPE SO!!!"

