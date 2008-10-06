Getting a Look at The Conduit's Visuals

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This 90 second clip highlights the effort put into The Conduit's visual detail, no mean feat considering it's working on a Wii and that's not exactly a PS3. My visual palate is about like my wine palate, I pretty much like everything, and it's gotta be offensively wrong for me to pan it. That said, you guys are more sophisticated judges of a game's graphical chops, so I'm interested in what you have to say. Does The Conduit earn core-game bonafides with things like bump-mapping, the projected texture lights and depth of field focus changes?

The Conduit - Tech Highlight Trailer [Gametrailers.com]

Comments

  • samin9119 Guest

    Yes.

    0

