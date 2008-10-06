Getting a Look at The Conduit's Visuals



This 90 second clip highlights the effort put into The Conduit's visual detail, no mean feat considering it's working on a Wii and that's not exactly a PS3. My visual palate is about like my wine palate, I pretty much like everything, and it's gotta be offensively wrong for me to pan it. That said, you guys are more sophisticated judges of a game's graphical chops, so I'm interested in what you have to say. Does The Conduit earn core-game bonafides with things like bump-mapping, the projected texture lights and depth of field focus changes?

The Conduit - Tech Highlight Trailer [Gametrailers.com]