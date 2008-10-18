'Ghost Whisperer' Tackles Video Games Tonight, Expect Hilarity

Tonight's episode of Ghost Whisperer, the Jennifer Love Hewitt vehicle about the personal problems of the undead, delves into dangerous territory: the warped TV version of video games. Episode three of the show's fourth season is titled "Ghost in the Machine," because there's a ghost in a machine.

Hewitt, as protagonist Melinda, must enter the world of Virtual Life and send the specter haunting the online game toward the light and away from her hilarious outfit. Based on the preview spot for the episode, after the jump, we expect good times at someone else's expense.

The show airs tonight on CBS at 8 PM, which for those of us on Eastern time is right now.