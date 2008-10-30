The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ghostbusters Gets Publisher, Release Window

As was expected, Atari have formally announced that they've picked up the rights to the Ghostbusters game, left in limbo ever since the Activision/Vivendi merger killed off the game's original publisher, Sierra. Atari plans to release Ghostbusters "early next summer", to coincide with the first movie's 25th anniversary. Atari also announced they've picked up the in-development Riddick game (full title The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena), which will be out next spring.

In addition to nabbing the rights to this Riddick game, Atari have also signed a deal with Universal - who own the rights to the Riddick franchise - to make further games based on Vin Diesel's growly man, which if they're anything like the first Riddick game, isn't the worst idea we've heard this week. To cover development expenses on both titles, Atari paid Activision a flat, undisclosed fee.

Atari gets 'Riddick,' 'Ghostbusters' [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles