Ghostbusters Gets Publisher, Release Window

As was expected, Atari have formally announced that they've picked up the rights to the Ghostbusters game, left in limbo ever since the Activision/Vivendi merger killed off the game's original publisher, Sierra. Atari plans to release Ghostbusters "early next summer", to coincide with the first movie's 25th anniversary. Atari also announced they've picked up the in-development Riddick game (full title The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena), which will be out next spring.

In addition to nabbing the rights to this Riddick game, Atari have also signed a deal with Universal - who own the rights to the Riddick franchise - to make further games based on Vin Diesel's growly man, which if they're anything like the first Riddick game, isn't the worst idea we've heard this week. To cover development expenses on both titles, Atari paid Activision a flat, undisclosed fee.

