Girl Gamers To Compete At Grl Gmr Tournament

As part of the London Games Fringe (an indie adjunct to the full-blown London Games Festival), female gamers will be able to compete head-to-head in the first Grl Gmr Tournament.

Taking place on October 25th at the Rocket on Holloway Road, the tournament will consist of Wii Tennis, Tekken, Unreal Tournament, Kuri Kuri Mix and Mario Kart competitions. Five individual winners will be named, with one overall winner being crowned Champion.

The event is free and supporters and spectators of either sex are welcome.

13 October 2008: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Grl Gmr Tournament

Calling all female gamers! This is an opportunity to take part in the first Grl Gmr Tournament in London as part of London Games Festival Fringe.

On Saturday 25 October London Metropolitan University will be holding a tournament open to all female gamers. This action-packed celebration of prowess in the virtual arena will kick-start the annual London Games Fringe (http://www.londongamesfringe.com/) , a week-long festival where you can enjoy all that is great about games and interactive entertainment.

The 'Grl Gmr Tournament' (Girl Gamers Tournament), which will take place over half-term, was conceived and organised by staff from the BSc Computer Games and BA Game Studies, in conjunction with Gamelab London

(http://www.gamelablondon.com) .

The contestants taking part in the Tournament will battle it out by playing five different and challenging games: Wii Tennis; Tekken; Unreal Tournament; Kuri Kuri Mix and Mario Kart.

Five winners will be named, but only one Champion will be crowned - prizes and goodies awarded around 6pm. If you think you stand a chance then register online at: http://www.thinkmakeplay.co.uk/grlgmr There is limited capacity, so please book your place now.

Fiona French from the Faculty of Computing said: 'We would like to see more girls and women applying for our courses; this is an opportunity to promote London Metropolitan University as a vibrant and welcoming environment for young women.'

Spectators and supporters, friends and family of any age and gender are welcome to come along to the event. The day will be jammed-packed with activities. Upstairs at the University's Students Union complex, the Rocket, on Holloway Road, DS:London will be attempting to break the world record for simultaneous DSLite playing from 4pm onwards; in the evening there will also be a Playfire Games Pub Quiz.

Next door in the Graduate Centre, there will be an Information Event where you can find out more about all the courses available at London Met, including several which focus on games and the game industry, such as the BSc Computer Games and BA (Joint) Game Studies.

