Goichi Suda Has Not Given Up On You Nintendo Wii

When asked how No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle was different from No More Heroes, Grasshopper Manufacture's Goichi Suda jokingly pointed out that the titles were not the same and that in-game outfits had changed as well. M'kay! "We wanted to do it for the Xbox 360," Suda said, "but the Wii's motion controlled interface feels the best." For Suda, that interface is exactly what No More Heroes is.

Don't count on seeing an Xbox 360 version anytime soon. "We don't have plans for an Xbox 360 No More Heroes. There is nothing of that sort scheduled in our development cycle." When No More Heroes was originally slated for the Xbox 360, Suda hoped to capitalise on the system's graphical power. That doesn't mean he's given up on the Wii's power. "There's still room for the Wii's graphics to get better and better," Suda said.