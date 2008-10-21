Golden Joystick Voting Ends Next Week

It's your last chance to try desperately to make your voice heard in the 26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards. The world's longest-running video game awards have once again broken their voting record, with nearly 800,000 votes submitted so far. I sincerely doubt they'll be able to break their target of 1 million before voting ends on the 27th of December, but by gum they're pulling out all the stops trying, offering up prizes for every 10,000th vote submitted.

To make your voice briefly heard and get a chance at winning Nokia phones, games, or magazine subscriptions (yay), head over to www.goldenjoystick.com before the 27th. Then watch the show live on the website on October 31st to see what difference if any your opinion made.

Last chance to vote in the 26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards

Have you say and make a difference in this record breaking year!

20/10/08 - Gamers now have less than a week to make a difference in gaming's most prestigious awards, the 26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards - together with Virgin Media.

With voting closing at midday on Monday 27th October - the event has already broken its voting record, smashing last year's total and almost breaking 800,000 nominations with a week to go. More gamers than ever before have voted in this year's awards, which are for the first-time, a headline event at the London Games Festival (www.londongamesfestival.co.uk) - a week long cultural celebration of gaming, from Friday 24th October.

Organised by Future - the Golden Joystick Awards were first hosted back in 1982, and are the world's longest-established gaming awards. Celebrating the last 12 months of the games industry, winning a prestigious Golden Joystick is considered by games developers as the ultimate accolade, having been voted for by gamers themselves.

Voting is still wide open in many of the 17 gamer voted categories, with the top spots changing regularly throughout the day as votes are cast. If there's a game you feel deserves a Golden Joystick - get over to www.goldenjoystick.com and vote now!

26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards - together with Virgin Media

• Virgin Media Ultimate Game of the Year

• The Sun Family Game of the Year

• Nuts All Nighter Award

• BBC 1Xtra Soundtrack of the Year

• Bliss Handheld Game of the Year

• Play.com The One To Watch Award

• 4Talent Mobile Game of the Year

• Nintendo Game of the Year

• Online Game of the Year

• PC Game of the Year

• PlayStation Game of the Year

• Xbox Game of the Year

• Publisher of the Year

• Activision Blizzard Retailer of the Year

• UK Developer of the Year

• Edge Most Wanted Award

• E4 Grand Master Flash Award

All voters have a chance to scoop a fantastic prize, with organisers dishing out exclusive prizes like Nokia N96 mobile phones, games and magazine subscriptions for every 10,000th vote.

TV's Frankie Boyle presents the Golden Joystick Awards live from 1.30pm GMT on Friday, 31st October and you can see the show online at www.goldenjoystick.com or www.virginmedia.com.