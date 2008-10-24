Good Old Games Launches Open Beta

CD Projekt's classic gaming revival service has opened its doors to the public, as Good Old Games moves into the open beta phase. Now everybody can head over to the website at http://www.gog.com and spend their money on DRM-free versions of popular older titles, instead of just those select few privileged enough to attain a closed beta slot.

They've got a pretty nice selection of titles, generally falling between the $US5.99 and 9.99 price range, though they seriously need to get hopping on adding in some adventure games to the mix. The Fallout series is nice and all, but I crave pointing and clicking. Bring me Dark Seed and BloodNet and we'll talk.