Gears Of War 2 'Last Day' Ad Sets The Mood

For a game so loaded with testosterone, it's refreshing to see Microsoft and Epic Games showing us the softer side of the Gears of War gang. The new ad spot for Gears of War 2 is a moody follow-up to the "Mad World" ad that coincided with the release of the original Gears. Dubbed "Last Day," the spot highlights the "last precious moments that Marcus Fenix and other members of the intrepid Delta Squad spend above ground as they prepare for the most important battle of their lives."

The minute long spot features the tune "How It Ends" by DeVotchKa and was created within the Unreal Engine 3 with the help of ad agency T.A.G SF, special effects house Digital Domain and director Joseph Kosinski. Yep, that's the same team responsible for "Mad World." See the ad after the jump or during the listings provided after this, but make sure the heartstrings get a good stretch ahead of time.

"Last Day" is set to air at the following times.

* U.S. - Nov. 2 during the NFL's Sunday Night Football presentation of the New England Patriots at the Indianapolis Colts on NBC

* Canada - Nov. 3 during the NFL's Monday Night Football presentation of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Washington Redskins

* France - Nov. 3 on Sci Fi Channel and MTV

* Mexico - Nov. 3 on FX, FOX and CVM networks during prime time programming

* Australia - Nov. 4 during The Simpsons on FOX 8, Nov. 7 on MTV during the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards and Nov. 10 during American Chopper on the Discovery Channel

* United Kingdom - Cinema spots including films such as Saw V and Max Payne; TV spots on Dec. 1 during The Simpsons on Sky One and Dec. 2 on Sky Sports 1 during Carling Cup Football

Gears 2 Trailer: The Last Day [Yahoo! Games]