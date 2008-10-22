The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Won't Be 'Family Friendly'

That's according to Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser who tells Edge that Nintendo "didn't want us to make a GTA for kids, and we weren't interested in making a game we wouldn't normally make." Houser describes Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars for the Nintendo DS as "almost like a GTA version of a classic arcade game." Go on...

"I mean, GTA is about stealing cars and shooting people - how could it not be an 18 rating?" he adds. The DS game's flamethrower and, more importantly, the drug dealing mini-games (pictured), will certainly garner some attention from those concerned that a cel-shaded crime spree will corrupt our global youth.

Chinatown Wars may not have been what you were expecting, what with its tattooing touchscreen challenges and carjacking mini-games, but it certainly looks interesting. And, if we can be so bold, pretty good for a 3D Nintendo DS release. Whether it will find enough of an audience for more stylus controlled massacres, given its mature bent, we look forward to figuring out.

GTA Chinatown Wars Close-Up [Edge]

Comments

  • Nacks @Nathan

    GASP! There are realistic depictions of drugs in this game. You know what that means? BANNED IN AUSTRALIA!

    0
  • chrisse reeve Guest

    mad game if i can get in

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles