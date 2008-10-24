Grand Theft Auto IV Also Plagued By Zombies

World of Warcraft isn't the only game getting into the Halloween spirit, as Rockstar Games has kicked off a "zombie infection" in Grand Theft Auto IV. That explains all those dudes in shiny golden bikini briefs, then. And why not? Variety is the spice of life, so who couldn't use a little decaying flesh ambling about Liberty City for a while?

Rockstar warns, via the official Social Club that "The infected DON'T necessarily have to be wearing the Zombie skin, some show NO SYMPTOMS!" If you'd rather not partake in the fun, we'd advise steering clear of anyone with the zombie "skin," anyone with a "Let Sleeping Rockstars Lie" achievement and, well, staying offline altogether.

The Rockstar Social Club has handy charts and graphs about the status of the GTA IV zombie plague, should this sort of thing tickle your undead fancy.

