Grand Theft Auto IV Gets PS3 Trophies Monday

PlayStation 3 owners will be able to brag of their Grand Theft Auto IV achievements... err, accomplishments officially starting Monday, as Rockstar Games is making PlayStation Trophies support official at the start of next week. Expect 51 new Trophies to arrive on the PS3, presumably matching the already available Xbox 360 Achievements — the first four should be familiar to the Xbox crowd — plus one for that bonus platinum level trophy that illustrates your dedication.

Don't expect, however, to see retroactive Trophies support in GTA IV. The official word from Rockstar notes that we should "make sure to download and install the update before playing in order to start attaining Trophies." What's another 40 hours or so in Liberty City?