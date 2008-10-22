GTA IV Just Misses Perfect Famitsu Score

While there's debate about how much stock should be put in the reviews from Japanese game magazine Famitsu, one cannot deny that they do carry influence for some consumers. The magazine scores games on a numbered scale with 40 being a perfect score — something that only a few titles have ever achieved: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Soulcalibur, Vagrant Story, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Nintendogs, Final Fantasy XII, Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Metal Gear Solid 4.

The magazine reviewed Grand Theft Auto (PS3/Xbox 360) for its localised October 30th Japan release, giving it a 39/40. To put that in perspective, only sixteen other titles have ever been given that score. Famitsu had positive things to say about the game, completing how fun the game's sprawling world is and even telling readers to play the game. One gripe, though, is that using the SIXAXIS controls for the helicopter might be too difficult. Ain't that the truth!

[2ch]