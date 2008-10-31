The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV PC Delayed, Final System Requirements Revealed

Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the release of Grand Theft Auto IV for the PC, settling on a two-week delay and a new December 2nd release date. The date confirms what was reflected at retailer listings updated earlier this week.

According to IGN, the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements have also been revealed. The recommended requirements closely match what was posted on the official Games For Windows site — then pulled — last month. The full specs are after this.

Minimum System Requirements
* OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3
* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8Ghz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4Ghz
* Memory: 1.5GB, 16GB Free Hard Drive Space
* Video Card: 256MB NVIDIA 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

Recommended System Requirements
* OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3
* Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4Ghz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1Ghz
* Memory: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)
* 18 GB Free Hard Drive Space
* Video Card: 512MB NVIDIA 8600 / 512MB ATI 3870

GTA IV PC Delayed to December [IGN]

  • petey Guest

    Finally a game that can make use of a quad core? Didn't expect a console port to be the first to make full use of my cpu...

  • kurisu Guest

    Euphoria is the thing that uses your CPU so much.

  • master Guest

    i notice the requirements have went up since posted as official last month... now a Core 2 Dou is actually REQUIRED?! well i meet all other requirements except i have a Pentium 4 2.8GHz.. guess i wont be playing GTA IV PC now. i thought the first set of requirements posted gave me a chance, but not now

