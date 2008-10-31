GTA IV PC Delayed, Final System Requirements Revealed

Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the release of Grand Theft Auto IV for the PC, settling on a two-week delay and a new December 2nd release date. The date confirms what was reflected at retailer listings updated earlier this week.

According to IGN, the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements have also been revealed. The recommended requirements closely match what was posted on the official Games For Windows site — then pulled — last month. The full specs are after this.

Minimum System Requirements

* OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8Ghz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4Ghz

* Memory: 1.5GB, 16GB Free Hard Drive Space

* Video Card: 256MB NVIDIA 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900 Recommended System Requirements

* OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4Ghz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1Ghz

* Memory: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)

* 18 GB Free Hard Drive Space

* Video Card: 512MB NVIDIA 8600 / 512MB ATI 3870

