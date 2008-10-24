Guess What Sony Says Next Year Is? The Year Of The PSP

Forget for a moment that we called 2007 "The Year of the PSP." Somebody, somewhere *must* have called 2008 "The Year of the PSP" as well. Sony is now claiming that next year, 2009, will be "The Year of the PSP." The new PSP-3000 has been released, and the company is bullish on upcoming titles. Says PlayStation Canada mouthpiece Matt Levitan, "I also think 2009 is going to be the year of the PSP. We have Resistance: Retribution coming in February but I've seen a lot of the stuff in development and it is not a mistake by any means to a buy a PSP now." That's right, if you missed picking up a PSP during its last "Year Of The PSP," make sure you get one during the next "Year of the PSP" or maybe even in "The Year of the PSP" after that.

