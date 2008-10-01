The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guess Who's Making A 'God Of War' Movie?

This guy! Brett Ratner! According to the man himself, a God of War movie adaptation is one of the projects he's currently working on alongside a new Beverly Hill Cop flick and [Unintelligible] . The director of the barely tolerable Rush Hour series and the miserable X-Men: The Last Stand says that the PlayStation hack and slash adventure-turned-movie is "waiting for the scripts and greenlights to come in" so don't start camping for your place in line just yet.

It already sounds better than that ill-conceived Guitar Hero movie adaptation, despite Mr. Ratner's track record. We're just interested to see how a game with this much violence and gratuitous nipple display will nab the much desired PG-13 rating.

Brett Ratner Making God of War Film: Confirmed [UGO]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles