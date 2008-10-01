Guess Who's Making A 'God Of War' Movie?

This guy! Brett Ratner! According to the man himself, a God of War movie adaptation is one of the projects he's currently working on alongside a new Beverly Hill Cop flick and [Unintelligible] . The director of the barely tolerable Rush Hour series and the miserable X-Men: The Last Stand says that the PlayStation hack and slash adventure-turned-movie is "waiting for the scripts and greenlights to come in" so don't start camping for your place in line just yet.
It already sounds better than that ill-conceived Guitar Hero movie adaptation, despite Mr. Ratner's track record. We're just interested to see how a game with this much violence and gratuitous nipple display will nab the much desired PG-13 rating.
