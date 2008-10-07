Guitar Hero Custom Track Of 'The Touch'

Okay, if this guy can whip up a custom version of Stan Bush's "The Touch" from the original Transformers the Movie soundtrack, how hard could it possibly be for Activision to do it? I mean, this guy did it for free. Maybe they should give him a call.

Yes, there is a bit of a theme running today, but that's just the sort of thing that happens when they leave me and Adam and Jim alone and head off to Japan. We need something to rally us. A cause. Til all are one.

Thanks Mirai for pointing this clip out!