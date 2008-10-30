Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades Full Track List

Playing Guitar Hero in the bathroom is going to be that much more fun next month when Activision releases Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades, and now we have the full track listing for the sequel, which makes it that much easier to plan out our restroom breaks. If it's going to take awhile, you might be able to pull off a three song set of Paramore's "CrushCrushCrush", Boston's "Rock and Roll Band", and Blind Melon's "No Rain". There are songs you should definitely avoid, however. Sammy Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55" and "Any Way You Want It" from Journey are two songs you cannot help but get on your feet for, and that could get messy.

There's 28 songs in all, most of which have already appeared in other Guitar Hero games, but this time they're portable, so we'll forgive them the repeats. Hit the jump for the full track list!

Wednesday 29th October/... Players can now tune up their guitars and crank the volume to 11 as they take their inner rockstar on the road and shred with some of the biggest names in music from 70s classics to today's greatest hits as Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) unleashes the full set list for Guitar Hero® On Tour: Decades™, the encore to the top-selling Guitar Hero: On Tour. Featuring more than 40 years of rock's most celebrated artists with 28 master recordings, the game allows players to host epic jam sessions anytime, anywhere.

The complete set list for Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades, available on November 16, 2008, will include:

• Alien Ant Farm - "Smooth Criminal"

• The All-American Rejects - "Dirty Little Secret"

• Blind Melon - "No Rain"

• Blondie - "One Way Or Another"

• Bon Jovi - "You Give Love A Bad Name"

• Boston - "Rock and Roll Band"

• The Darkness - "I Believe In A Thing Called Love"

• Edgar Winter Group - "Free Ride"

• Fall Out Boy - "The Take Over, The Breaks Over"

• Foo Fighters - "The Pretender"

• Free - "All Right Now"

• Jimmy Eat World - "The Middle"

• Joe Satriani - "Satch Boogie"

• Journey - "Any Way You Want It"

• Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way"

• Linkin Park - "One Step Closer"

• Los Lobos - "La Bamba"

• Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama (live)"

• Paramore - "Crushcrushcrush"

• Queen - "We Are The Champions"

• R.E.M. - "The One I Love"

• Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Can't Stop"

• Sammy Hagar - "I Can't Drive 55"

• Seether - "Remedy"

• Smashing Pumpkins - "Tarantula"

• Stone Temple Pilots - "Down"

• Veruca Salt - "Volcano Girls"

• Weezer - "Buddy Holly"

Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades allows gamers to unleash their inner rockstar anytime, anywhere and for the first time ever share their music with friends as they embark on a tour through the decades of rock. Compatible with the smash hit Guitar Hero: On Tour, the game leverages the technology of its predecessor and expands the experience with a new progression taking players on a musical journey from the classics of the 1970's through today's greatest hits. With a new library of music, characters and venues, the game delivers a portable way for gamers to unleash their inner rockstar while playing through the history of rock 'n' roll.