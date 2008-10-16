Guitar Hero To Bloat Further With 'Modern Hits'?

How, exactly, is Activision going to achieve a 300% increase in the number of Guitar Hero titles it ships? Tons of artist exclusive branded releases, for one, with Aerosmith, Metallica and (possibly) even Jimi Hendrix signed on to get the titular treatment.

Activision may also be planning more K-Tel Records style collections, with Guitar Hero: Modern Hits a possible future release. The publisher recently trademarked the title, and while not all trademarks eventually become products, they don't often file these things for shits and giggles.

Any modern requests?

Guitar Hero Modern Hits [USPTO]