The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero To Bloat Further With 'Modern Hits'?

How, exactly, is Activision going to achieve a 300% increase in the number of Guitar Hero titles it ships? Tons of artist exclusive branded releases, for one, with Aerosmith, Metallica and (possibly) even Jimi Hendrix signed on to get the titular treatment.

Activision may also be planning more K-Tel Records style collections, with Guitar Hero: Modern Hits a possible future release. The publisher recently trademarked the title, and while not all trademarks eventually become products, they don't often file these things for shits and giggles.

Any modern requests?

Guitar Hero Modern Hits [USPTO]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles