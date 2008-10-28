The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero: World Tour Launch Event Celebrigasm

Guitar Hero: World Tour was welcomed into the world this weekend in a flurry - possibly even a plethora, I'll have to double check - of publicity, flashbulbs and PR budget splurging.

The Smashing Pumpkins either celebrated the launch or sullenly grumped their way through it, depending on who you believe.

Meanwhile, across America (well, in 3 cities) celebrity gamers descended on Gamestop stores to.. be celebrities. They performed well.

In New York, Blake Lively from TV's Gossip Girl turned up to buy a copy - apparently of her own volition. In L.A. crowds stood in awe as Zach Levi and Josh Gomez from off of Chuck joined 'others' and in Dallas, Texas several members of the Dallas Mavericks were accompanied by the Dallas Mavericks Dancers and the official team mascot, "Mavs Man."

Wait.. this just in. Yes, I can confirm it was a plethora.

Hit the link for the gallery.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles