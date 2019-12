In September, we learned that Activision were cosying up to the late, great Colonel Sanders, in order to put together a Guitar Hero-themed fast food deal. Today, we see the results: the Guitar Hero Fully Loaded Box Meal.

Man, that's a lot of food. Enough to feed a family of four (or a single American). Also enough to kill a family of four (or a single American), as - sans cola - it packs 59 grams of fat and 1210 calories.

[via Giant Bomb]