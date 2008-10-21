Guitar Hero World Tour Trailer Shows Tool Themed Level



A full Oasis album isn't the only new thing you'll be getting with Guitar Hero World Tour. When Tool licensed their music to Activision (which they haven't done for anyone since 1996) they didn't just want to have their music played in the game like everyone else. When you get your hands on it come October 26th, you'll be treated to their other demand from the series, their own Tool themed psychedelic level based on their album artwork. Groovy