Guitar Rock Tour and Real Soccer 09 Coming to DS, TV Show King Party to Wii

Gameloft is bringing three new games to the Wii and DS this November, the developer announced this morning. All three games will sell for $30 a pop.

TV Show King Party for Wii lets players test their smarts in an entertaining TV show game atmosphere. The title delivers innovative fun for players of all ages and families by featuring thousands of trivia questions in eight categories ranging from Music and Movies to History, Sports and Science. There are four multiplayer modes to vary the challenges and a variety of ways to use the Wii RemoteTM within the three different quiz modes. Players can also test their luck by choosing to spin the fun game wheel that risks loosing everything or double their gains!

Guitar Rock Tour for Nintendo DS is a fun-filled, music simulation game that lets players experience the blood-pumping exhilaration of stardom by playing guitar and drum instruments, to world famous tunes. Guitar Rock Tour lets both youth and adult audiences jam to an explosive track list mixing both recent hits like "Girlfriend," "Underclass Hero," "In the Shadow," as well as pop classics like "Beat It," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," or "Message in a Bottle."

Real Soccer 2009 is the definitive soccer title designed specifically for Nintendo DS and its unique capabilities. The game offers a never-before-seen soccer experience with revolutionary yet accessible touch screen controls. With 198 teams using real players' names, dynamic AI opponents and 3D graphics that push the DS to the max, the player will feel as close to being a real professional soccer player as possible.

I've been messing around with Real Soccer on the iPhone and have enjoyed the experience, though I'm not sure how well that will translate over to the DS. The graphics will definitely need a bit more character.