Halo: The Cole Protocol Drops In November

Those of you desperate for your next dose of Halo fiction but not desperate enough to start downloading Master Chief / Cortana slashfics are getting some relief next month as Tor Books announces the sixth book in the Halo series, The Cole Protocol, will be hitting book stores on November 25th, just in time for the holidays. The new novel, written by Tobias Buckell, reveals the location of the Spartan Grey Team and delves deeper into conflicts brought about by the Human-Covenant War.

I'm not familiar with Buckell's work, but he was a Nebula award nominee and a Prometheus Award finalist, so he's sure to be nearly excellent.

HALO: THE COLE PROTOCOL TO LAUNCH ON NOVEMBER 25th

NEW YORK, NY - October 7, 2008. Tor Books today announced Halo: The Cole Protocol will be released on November 25 - just in time for the holidays! The cover image for the new novel has been officially revealed to coincide with the announcement (see attached).

Halo: The Cole Protocol is the sixth in the New York Times bestselling literary series based on the blockbuster Microsoft and Bungie Studios' Halo® video games. An unabridged audiobook edition will publish simultaneously with the new novel.

Written by Nebula nominee and Prometheus Award finalist, Tobias Buckell, Halo: The Cole Protocol unveils the location of the Spartan Grey Team and takes readers into an unexplored conflict of the Human-Covenant War, where unlikely alliances are formed and shattered, altering the course of the humanity's epic struggle for survival. The Halo novels, Halo: Ghosts of Onyx (Tor 2006) and Halo: Contact Harvest (Tor 2007) became instant bestsellers and they, along with the three previous novels, have helped establish Halo® as one of today's greatest science fiction franchises.

HALO: THE COLE PROTOCOL

Pricing: $14.95 Trade Paperback Original / $23.95 Macmillan Audio