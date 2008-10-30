Haruhi Wii Game Pushed Back To January

Those eagerly waiting next month to get the Wii Haruhi Suzumiya game, wait some more. The title, based on the popular anime The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, won't get released now until late January next year. As we previously posted, the game apparently no longer has dancing in it — or something. For those of you who either do not know who Haruhi is or aren't yet sick of the Haruhi dance, click over.

Haruhi Site Announces New Release Date [Official Site]