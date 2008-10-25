The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hellgate: London Slamming Shut On January 31st

Will the last Templar Guardian please turn off the lights and do whatever it is that you do to auras that makes them stop glowing - Hellgate: London is shutting down.

Flagship Studio's troubled demon hunting MMO will be shut down at midnight on January 31st 2009. Namco Bandai, who have been running the Hellgate servers since Flagship went under, say that the game will be free to play until it is shut down.

The game had been plagued with bugs and operational problems since its 2007 launch and eventually led to its developers, Flagship Studios, going out of business in July this year.

