Here Are Your New Street Fighter IV Screens



Where there's a will, there's certainly a way to play Street Fighter IV. Some lucky folks may be able to find an arcade around their area. You can head over to Japan like Crecente and crew and get beaten by someone who probably hasn't left the arcade since the game came out. Or you can spend thousands of dollars and rig up a Taito Type X2 to your TV. However, for us in North America, our options at this point are at best, limited. So while we wait anxiously for our console release next year, enjoy these screens after the break.