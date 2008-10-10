Where there's a will, there's certainly a way to play Street Fighter IV. Some lucky folks may be able to find an arcade around their area. You can head over to Japan like Crecente and crew and get beaten by someone who probably hasn't left the arcade since the game came out. Or you can spend thousands of dollars and rig up a Taito Type X2 to your TV. However, for us in North America, our options at this point are at best, limited. So while we wait anxiously for our console release next year, enjoy these screens after the break.
Here Are Your New Street Fighter IV Screens
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink