Here Is A Bionic Commando Figure (Right Here)

Capcom has pictures of an Bionic Commandoprototype figure. Imagine that! Must say that the updated character design has grown on me, dreads and all. And this fig looks rather nice. While the Capcom blog did have pictures, it didn't have any release or pricing info. Bummer.

Bionic Commando Prototype Gallery

Bionic Commando Prototype Figure [Capcom]

