Here Is Your MadWorld Box art

Black, white and red Wii title won't be bringing "Man Darts" to your living room until next year. Until then, feel free to stare at this — it's the game's official box art — and image.
The game will be released next year in North America and PAL territories. But not in Japan, NOT IN JAPAN. (Well, nothing's been announced.)
MadWorld - boxart [Go Nintendo]
