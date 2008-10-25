The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here, Some Final Fantasy XIII Screens

Courtesy of Famitsu. We're pretty sure most/all of them are new, but then, Square Enix have released so many shots of CGI segments featuring people with pretty hair it's getting really, really hard to be sure. We like this one, above, best, because if you ignore the pretty hair you can imagine some strange, parallel universe where the dude from Dead Space's pants are available as DLC.

The rest are at the link below.

『ファイナルファンタジーXIII』金髪の男性の名前が判明 [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles