Here, The Lich King System Requirements

Blizzard have released the specs sheet for their upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. And, yes, being World of Warcraft, they're nice and low (though they have been upgraded from previous WoW specs, just a pinch). So low that it feels good typing them here, like we jumped in a way-back machine and set the "TIME" dial to "The Good Old Days". PC users will need a 1.3ghz processor and 512MB/1GB RAM (XP/Vista), while Mac users will need a PowerPC G5 1.6 ghz or Intel Core Duo. Full specs after the jump.

PC System Requirements

OS: Windows XP (Service Pack 3), Windows Vista (Service Pack 1)

Processor:

* Minimum: Intel Pentium 4 1.3 GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1500+

* Recommended: Dual-core processor, such as the Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2

Memory:

* Minimum: 512 MB RAM (1GB for Vista users)

* Recommended: 1 GB RAM (2 GB for Vista users)

Video:

* Minimum: 3D graphics processor with Hardware Transform and Lighting with 32 MB VRAM

Such as an ATI Radeon 7200 or NVIDIA GeForce 2 class card or better

* Recommended: 3D graphics processor with Vertex and Pixel Shader capability with 128 MB VRAM

Such as an ATI Radeon X1600 or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT class card or better

Sound: DirectX-compatible sound card or motherboard sound capability

Mac System Requirements

OS: Mac OS X 10.4.11 or newer

Processor:

* Minimum: PowerPC G5 1.6 GHz or Intel Core Duo processor

* Recommended: Intel 1.8GHz processor or better

Memory:

* Minimum: 1 GB RAM

* Recommended: 2 GB RAM

Video:

* Minimum: 3D graphics processor with Hardware Transform and Lighting with 64 MB VRAM

Such as an ATI Radeon 9600 or NVIDIA GeForce Ti 4600 class card or better

* Recommended: 3D graphics processor with Vertex and Pixel Shader capability with 128 MB VRAM

Such as an ATI Radeon X1600 or NVIDIA 7600 class card or better

All Platforms

Controls: A keyboard and mouse are required. Input devices other than a mouse and keyboard are not supported.

Connectivity: You must have an active broadband Internet connection to play.

Mouse: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel recommended.

Hard Drive Space: 15 GB free hard drive space