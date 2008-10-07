Here's Microsoft's TGS Booth Game List

Did you hear? Microsoft is coming to TGS. And it's brining games. And here is the list of titles at the Microsoft booth:

FIFA 09: World Soccer Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer

Mirror's Edge Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer

Bionic Commando Capcom, Demo, Trailer

Street Fighter IV Capcom, Demo, Trailer

Resident Evil 5 Capcom, Demo, Trailer

Otomedius G (Gorgeous) Konami, Demo, Trailer

Pro Evolution 2009 Konami, Demo, Trailer

Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope Square Enix, Demo, Trailer

The Last Remnant Square Enix, Demo, Trailer

Bayonetta Sega, Trailer

Sonic World Adventure Sega, Demo, Trailer

Gundam Musou 2 Bandai Namco, Demo, Trailer

Ninja Blade From Software, Demo, Trailer

Race Driver Grid Code Masters, Demo, Trailer

Fallout 3 Bethesda, Demo, Trailer

Fable II Microsoft, Demo, Trailer

Banjo Koozie: Nuts and Bolts Micrsoft, Demo, Trailer

Far Cry 2 Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer

H.A.W.X. Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer

End War Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer

Prince of Persia Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer

11eyes Cross Over 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer

CHAOUS;HEAD NOAH 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer

Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer

Dodonpachi Dai-Ou-Jou Black Label 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer

Saints Row 2 THQ Japan, Demo, Trailer