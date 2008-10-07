The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here's Microsoft's TGS Booth Game List

Did you hear? Microsoft is coming to TGS. And it's brining games. And here is the list of titles at the Microsoft booth:

FIFA 09: World Soccer Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer
Mirror's Edge Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer
Bionic Commando Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Street Fighter IV Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Resident Evil 5 Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Otomedius G (Gorgeous) Konami, Demo, Trailer
Pro Evolution 2009 Konami, Demo, Trailer

There's more. And that is after the jump.

Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope Square Enix, Demo, Trailer
The Last Remnant Square Enix, Demo, Trailer
Bayonetta Sega, Trailer
Sonic World Adventure Sega, Demo, Trailer
Gundam Musou 2 Bandai Namco, Demo, Trailer
Ninja Blade From Software, Demo, Trailer
Race Driver Grid Code Masters, Demo, Trailer
Fallout 3 Bethesda, Demo, Trailer
Fable II Microsoft, Demo, Trailer
Banjo Koozie: Nuts and Bolts Micrsoft, Demo, Trailer
Far Cry 2 Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
H.A.W.X. Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
End War Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
Prince of Persia Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
11eyes Cross Over 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer
CHAOUS;HEAD NOAH 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer
Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer
Dodonpachi Dai-Ou-Jou Black Label 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer
Saints Row 2 THQ Japan, Demo, Trailer

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles