Here's Microsoft's TGS Booth Game List

Did you hear? Microsoft is coming to TGS. And it's brining games. And here is the list of titles at the Microsoft booth:
FIFA 09: World Soccer Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer
Mirror's Edge Electronic Arts, Demo, Trailer
Bionic Commando Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Street Fighter IV Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Resident Evil 5 Capcom, Demo, Trailer
Otomedius G (Gorgeous) Konami, Demo, Trailer
Pro Evolution 2009 Konami, Demo, Trailer
There's more. And that is after the jump.
Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope Square Enix, Demo, Trailer
The Last Remnant Square Enix, Demo, Trailer
Bayonetta Sega, Trailer
Sonic World Adventure Sega, Demo, Trailer
Gundam Musou 2 Bandai Namco, Demo, Trailer
Ninja Blade From Software, Demo, Trailer
Race Driver Grid Code Masters, Demo, Trailer
Fallout 3 Bethesda, Demo, Trailer
Fable II Microsoft, Demo, Trailer
Banjo Koozie: Nuts and Bolts Micrsoft, Demo, Trailer
Far Cry 2 Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
H.A.W.X. Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
End War Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
Prince of Persia Ubisoft, Demo, Trailer
11eyes Cross Over 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer
CHAOUS;HEAD NOAH 5pb./Genterprise, Trailer
Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer
Dodonpachi Dai-Ou-Jou Black Label 5pb./Genterprise, Demo, Trailer
Saints Row 2 THQ Japan, Demo, Trailer
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink