Here's What A Wii With A HDD Looks Like

Your Wii doesn't have a HDD. Probably never will. But this one does. It's one of the Wiis on display at the Nintendo World Store in New York City, and as you can see, it's got a range of titles pre-installed to a hard drive so that clerks don't have to be swapping discs all the time. Watch, repeat, dream.
[via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink