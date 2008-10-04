Here's Your Kotaku (Video) Podcast (Maybe)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here for your viewing is another little video experiment we're tinkering with. I know people have been wanting us to do a podcast for quite sometime. And I want to do a podcast, but frankly I hate how bloated they've become. Also, I really wanted to do something with video. Oh and I like shooting people and arguing. So we came up with this.

Consider what you see here a test run, a beta of sorts. We're thinking of adding more people and perhaps topics to a single run. Let me know what you think. As always, your suggestions are invaluable. But for the record, I'm not THAT flexible.

