Hey, Where Did Mortal Kombat II Go?!

That Gaming Site is reporting that Mortal Kombat II is, quite inexplicably, gone from the PlayStation Network in North America, and has disappeared from the download list of those who purchased it. There's six pages of comments on the official PlayStation forums. Some have contacted Sony customer service to point it out, and It seems this was a glitch caused by the last update. I seriously doubt Mortal Kombat II was deliberately removed, because it sat atop the most downloaded list for several straight weeks and is roundly considered the best of the old arcade versions. But there's no word from Sony or Midway on what the hell's going on.

Anyone else seeing this? When the latest installment of the franchise is a month away, this really isn't a good time to see one of its classic titles disappear.

Mortal Kombat II Removed from the PSN? [That Gaming Site]

