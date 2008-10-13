High Voltage Announces WiiWare Racer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Still not having a publisher for The Conduit doesn't mean High Voltage can't work on other things, such as the above High Voltage Hot Rod Show a WiiWare title due out sometime before the end of the year. Crazy action, don't-give-a-shit physics and a Dukes of Hazzard air horn make this look good for a few laughs among friends. You can have up to four races simultaneous in split-screen mode. Let's see Mr. 36-Man Warcraft dude take on that.

High Voltage Announces New WiiWare Racer [Nintendo Wii Fanboy]

  • lovely lovely Guest

    "might be interesting if it hadn't been done 20 times already."

    this pretty much sums up video games

    0

