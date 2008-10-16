How Is Sony Pitching LittleBigPlanet To Japan?

Last week, we spent a good ratio of our time in Tokyo haunting the subway lines. We must've seen this LittleBigPlanet ad spot about twenty times. It's cute, but also a little bit frightening. Can Japanese consumers be won over by a wee and mysterious alien planet hovering over a Japanese suburb? Will the two seconds of gameplay footage seal the deal?
