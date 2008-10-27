How Old Is The Average Australian Gamer? 30!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Interactive Australia 2009 report on the state of gaming in Australian culture has been launched this morning, and the stats affirm what gamers already know — the stereotypes are complete rubbish. Here's a quick sampler that busts some myths that tie closely into our ongoing effort to get Michael Atkinson to realise his position does not reflect the reality of the modern gaming landscape. We'll try to drill a little deeper in coming days:

- Average age of gamers is now 30; average age of non-gamers is 40. - 88% of households now have a game device, not including mobiles. - 61% have MORE than one — consoles are now dominant. - 54% male, 46% female. The gender gap is disappearing fast. - Over half of all parents play games with their kids. - 63% of Australians still don't know there is no R18+ for games. - 91% of ALL Australians are in favour of an R18+ classification. - 92% of parents are aware of the games their kids are playing.

Comments

  • kramin Guest

    I feel better about myself now - 29 and gaming, 1 year below average age - sweeeeeet.

    0
  • Brendan Guest

    I've got to say I am really impressed with those numbers.

    91% of ALL Australians are in favour of an R18+ classification.

    Especially that one.

    0
  • David Guest

    63% of Australians still don't know there is no R18+ for games.

    Not so great about that one.

    0
  • Mav Guest

    Read this in the Sunday Herald Sun. Was great to see the R18+ issue having some coverage especially in a time where our internet is trying to be censored also.

    0
  • Bob Guest

    91% of Aussies favour an R Rating yet one man can stop it all from happening. Democracy is fun!

    0
    • Nick Guest

      Sounds a bit like totalitarianism dont you think?

      0
  • kidcharlemagne @Robert

    I would certainly hope that some of these statistics find their way to Michael Atkinson's office...

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    More and more people are playing video games! Just got to feel a sense of triumph.

    0
  • Dan Guest

    Lets hope these statistics can be used to get us closer to an R18+ rating.

    0
  • Duncan Guest

    Is it just me, but do these statistics seem way too positive?

    88% own a "game device" is a high percentage of respondents which I assume is including computers. However, would most people view their computers as a gaming device? I doubt it. Most I dare say would simply consider their PC’s simple internet, email and Word machines.

    91% favour a R18+ classification for games also screams to me that the survey design is not particularly robust, and the question is probably leading. It would be interesting to see exactly how the survey questionnaire phrased this particular question. We should keep in mind that the group conducting this survey is in favour of an R18+ classification and thus seeks any meaningful data to support its case.

    Furthermore, this study neglects to look in depth at gaming habits. How many hours do people game, what types of games do they play? This is important to give these stats any sort of relevance or context for without them, simple assumptions are being drawn rather than robust conclusions.

    While I am not necessarily trying to argue that gamers are the stereotypes we all envision, lets just keep in mind a healthy does of cynicism when it comes to statistics like this. These stats just don't look right and thus I think we should view them with a degree of scepticism.

    0
  • enigmaxtreme @Nick

    I fail to understand what this fuckers problem is, Hes Jack Thompson with actual power! AHHHH! First off why the fuck is it required to be approved by ALL Attorney Generals, shouldn't it be just the majority.

    This man clearly thinks little off us, thinking that Australian mature gamers cant tell the difference between fantasy and reality. He also believes that agmes have a bigger impact then R rated movies and tv shows

    AND THIS GUY IS AN ATTORNEY GENERAL

    Fuck you Atkinson, you dont know shit. If its because of u ill probably wont be able to play MadWorld

    So stop being a stubborn mule and shut the fuck up

    0
  • Benjamin Djung Guest

    I think Michael Atkinson MP is just misled. He needs to get his facts right.

    0
  • superhiero @Hieronimus

    Haha, my English Extension teacher told us the average age is 34.
    I guess he's 33, then xD

    0
  • StrangeAttractor Guest

    Michael Atkinson MP, is not misled, at least not by people, only by his faith, and we know how faith covers up facts when it needs to.

    0
  • cocknballs @Wardo

    Apparently Australians aren't mature enough to handle an M18 rating, as an avid Canadian gamer living here for 4+ years now I find the rating systems here a joke.. , wake the fuck up atkinson you goofy shit teethed face bastard. thank god for imports and region free ps3's!

    0
  • Arbitation- 'Podtacular.com' Guest

    Atkinson is going on about how kids will play R rated games during unsupervised *free time* and get bad habits, but they could be watching pornos and movies like chainsaw masacre on the internet anyways!!!

    He saying that parents have no control over what their kids are playing and if there are adult gamers in the house who purchase R18+ games, the kids will play them without their parents knowing. I guess he doesn't read Kotaku:

    - 92% of parents are aware of the games their kids are playing.

    If R18+ games are purchased by parents, they could take them away from where all other games are stored and put them somewhere the kids can't get to them and/or have strict rules as to which games they can/can't play and make sure the kids abide by the rules.

    ARGH this guy is annoying me I wish he would just give in already!!!!!!!!!!!

    ---Arby---

    0
  • feral Guest

    34 yo gamer here ;)
    Now lets also hope that 'internet filter' idea gets canned too..

    0
  • DrWadsy Guest

    StrangeAttractor - Don't make this about Michael Atkinson's faith - that's just the excuse he uses (same as JT). I happen to be a Christian as well, and am completely in favour of an R18+ rating in this country. While I may not like some of the content in these games, I'd rather they get an appropriate rating so that people can make educated decisions, rather than Michael Atkinsons 'You can't decide properly, let me decide for you' approach.

    0
    0
  • Cork Guest

    Um... when a game like GTASA gets given an MA15+ rating in Australia while everywhere else in the world it had an M17+ and R18+ in the UK, I wander who the real losers are... Aussie parents and there kids. Nice one Atkinson ya tosspot.

    The OFLC can't rate games for SH!T. They left "Drug Use" and "Sexual References" off the rating spec for San Andreas cos they are sh!t at rating games. Atkinson is a failure like Philip Ruddock before him.

    0
    0
    0
    0
  • Ryan Guest

    Wait, if only 63% don't know if there's an r18 rating, how can 91% want to change it?

    0
    0

