How To Double Your Wii's (External) Storage Capacity

The Wii's onboard storage is meagre. Doesn't get the job done. The console's compatibility with SD cards helps, but is hampered somewhat by the Wii's inability to read cards larger than 2GB. So let's get around that, shall we? A CAG user shows us how, a process that basically involves loading a 4GB card with 2GB of dummy files, inserting it then deleting the dummy files, letting you use it. Which effectively doubles your storage space. Handy!

