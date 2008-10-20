How to Find the Obama Ad in Burnout

It's not really an Easter egg, but if you have Burnout Paradise and you're wondering where the hell that Obama ad is, MTV Multiplayer has the lowdown on finding it. It's at the Paradise City location marked in the image above. But this won't work if you don't live in Ohio, Florida, Iowa, Colorado, Indiana, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, or Wisconsin. And it won't work at all on a PS3. Instead you'll see an ad for a car that doesn't exist.

