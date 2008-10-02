Hudson Brings Fish, Marbles, Bombs to Tokyo Game Show

Hudson Entertainment plans to pack in the Wii titles for their Tokyo Game Show showing this year, it appears.

The company says that they will have Marble Saga: Kororinpa for the Wii, Fishing Master World Tour for the Wii and Bomberman Ultra for the Playstation Network for Japan's annual game show.

I can't wait to get my hands on those virtual marbles. Def a first stop for me at TGS. Yes, that was sarcasm.

FISHING MASTER WORLD TOUR (Wii)

Coming to North America in Q1 2009, FISHING MASTER WORLD TOUR offers over 200 different types of fish to catch, enabling players to catch fish in their native waters around the world in the first ever global fishing game on Wii. FISHING MASTER WORLD TOUR offers over forty different locations to fish from in seven different regions. Players can fish on Easter Island, under the Golden Gate Bridge, on the Amazon River and many more exotic global locations. Staying true to the first version's realistic controls, anglers use the Wii RemoteT and NunchukT to battle fish just like in real life. Pull the Wii Remote left and right as the fish fights from the end of the line and adjust the drag to avoid breaking the line. Once players have their skills down, they can compete with friends with four-person multiplayer modes, catch rare fish with exclusive boss battle controls or jump online in Wi-Fi leaderboards tracking the best players in the U.S.

Marble Saga: Kororinpa (Wii)

Marble Saga: Kororinpa, an exciting puzzle adventure centered around an ant and the quest that he sets out on, is coming exclusively to Wii next spring. The sequel to Kororinpa: Marble Mania, Marble Saga:

Kororinpa is full of new levels for gamers to explore, 4-person multiplayer gameplay, tons of customisation, use of a player's Mii, the ability to connect and compete online and the use of the Wii Balance BoardT as features.

The story of Marble Saga: Kororinpa takes place with players heading out on a journey with Anthony the Ant as he searches for the Golden Sunflower. By guiding Anthony's marble around the Ant World and searching for items which are valuable to help reach the Golden Sunflower, gamers will help Anthony save his colony. Along the way players will face dangerous mazes and use cool and amazing widgets and gadgets to guide Anthony to his objective. Marble Saga: Kororinpa offers endless customisation as well as the Wii Connect 24T feature which allows gamers to share the unique stages they can create in Edit Mode. In addition gamers can compete through online Leaderboards via the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection for the best scores in the world.



Bomberman Ultra (PSN)

Bomberman Ultra is an all-new Bomberman for digital download on the PLAYSTATION®Network coming this winter. Fans of the popular series will be able to compete with the best Bomberman players worldwide, as Bomberman Ultra delivers frantic 8-player multiplayer battles online in 14 exotic arenas, as well as 4-player local multiplayer. Players can customise their own Bomberman characters with more than 50 character costumes, resulting in more than 150,000 possible combinations!