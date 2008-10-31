Infinite Undiscovery On The Cheap. Anyone looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer for the JRPG fan on their list might want to take advantage of today's Amazon deal of the day. Square Enix's Infinite Undiscovery is 50% off its regular retail price which, given it's rather middling review scores, should make the purchase more palatable. [Amazon]
