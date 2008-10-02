Insiders Spill The Beans On EA's Tiberium Clusterfuck

Tiberium has been cancelled. Can't say we're devastated, since there's more than enough gritty sci-fi shooters on the market as it is, but whatever. Somebody, somewhere, will be upset. Looks like the write-off's not a total loss, however; in the comments section of Gamasutra's piece on the closure, some "insiders" have cut loose, ripping on EA, the development team's management, and...well, everything, really. It's all a bit of a mess, and there are conflicting stories, and there's no way to actually verify any of it (though from the detail and the venom it certainly feels legit), but hey, it's still a fun read. Who doesn't love a good soap opera?

