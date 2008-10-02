Insiders Spill The Beans On EA's Tiberium Clusterfuck

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tiberium has been cancelled. Can't say we're devastated, since there's more than enough gritty sci-fi shooters on the market as it is, but whatever. Somebody, somewhere, will be upset. Looks like the write-off's not a total loss, however; in the comments section of Gamasutra's piece on the closure, some "insiders" have cut loose, ripping on EA, the development team's management, and...well, everything, really. It's all a bit of a mess, and there are conflicting stories, and there's no way to actually verify any of it (though from the detail and the venom it certainly feels legit), but hey, it's still a fun read. Who doesn't love a good soap opera?

EA Cancels Tiberium, Cites Quality Issues [Gamasutra]

