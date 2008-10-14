Into the Arthurian Legend, New Sonic and the Black Knight Trailer



Sonic is headed into the mighty realm of Arthur to alleviate the curse that has fallen upon it. Sega's "Storybook series" continues from Sonic and the Secret Rings with Sonic and the Black Knight. Remember? it's the one where Sonic holds a sword and you use your Wii-mote to slice and dice bad guys. Looking at this trailer, the in game stuff looks fairly good, but it might be a little tough to sell the premise of the blue hedgehog saving Arthur's kingdom. We'll just have to wait and see.