The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Into the Arthurian Legend, New Sonic and the Black Knight Trailer


Sonic is headed into the mighty realm of Arthur to alleviate the curse that has fallen upon it. Sega's "Storybook series" continues from Sonic and the Secret Rings with Sonic and the Black Knight. Remember? it's the one where Sonic holds a sword and you use your Wii-mote to slice and dice bad guys. Looking at this trailer, the in game stuff looks fairly good, but it might be a little tough to sell the premise of the blue hedgehog saving Arthur's kingdom. We'll just have to wait and see.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles